 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Securing Trade Intel With Jake Fischer

KOC and Jake discuss the likelihood of the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons blockbuster, what kind of role Jerami Grant wants and potential players who could be acquired in the buyout market

By Kevin O'Connor
Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer joins KOC to go over all the latest information with the trade deadline just hours away. They discuss the likelihood of the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons blockbuster (02:10). Jerami Grant is still a Piston, as no team is matching the asking price, so Jake tells us what kind of role Grant wants and why remaining in Detroit isn’t so bad (15:43). The Rockets might also have to reconsider the current asking price for Eric Gordon (22:03). After the blowout loss to the Bucks, is it time for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook (24:56)? Lastly, they discuss the potential players who could be acquired in the buyout market (35:44).

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Jake Fischer
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Void

The Latest

What Does the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Mean for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

In stealing the spotlight from Boba Fett, Din Djarin and Grogu answered the biggest question left over from the second season of ‘The Mandalorian,’ but they also created new plot threads. What might lie ahead for them in Season 3?

By Daniel Chin

The Golden Age of Al Michaels

Michaels’s play-by-play has been the soundtrack of prime-time NFL for decades. The Super Bowl is likely his swan song as the voice of the sport’s biggest event.

By Bryan Curtis

Joe Buck on How to Call the Biggest Games

Buck discusses his evolution as a broadcaster, his favorite October baseball moments, and the unique challenges of calling a Super Bowl

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Exit Survey

With Mando (and another friend) by his side, our titular bounty hunter went to war in an action-filled finale. Now it’s time to decide how we felt about it.

By The Ringer Staff

Spinning on the Wheel of Constraint

Among the topics for today are a NASA recipe taste test, eating cassoulet on the space station, the underground MRE economy, negotiating the terms of the no-sugar program, and the Charles Barkley rule

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Kyla Pratt on ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot and Growing Up on Camera

Kyla discusses her transition from child to adult actor, working with legends like Eddie Murphy, and the upcoming reboot of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

By Bakari Sellers