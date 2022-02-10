Securing Trade Intel With Jake Fischer



Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer joins KOC to go over all the latest information with the trade deadline just hours away. They discuss the likelihood of the James Harden–for–Ben Simmons blockbuster (02:10). Jerami Grant is still a Piston, as no team is matching the asking price, so Jake tells us what kind of role Grant wants and why remaining in Detroit isn’t so bad (15:43). The Rockets might also have to reconsider the current asking price for Eric Gordon (22:03). After the blowout loss to the Bucks, is it time for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook (24:56)? Lastly, they discuss the potential players who could be acquired in the buyout market (35:44).

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Jake Fischer

Producer: Jessie Lopez

