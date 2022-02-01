 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Reactions Featuring Emily Mae, Plus Hall of Fame Wish List

Emily also details who on Mission Pro Wrestling we should buy stock in

By Evan Mack
WWE


Entertainment host and producer Emily Mae joins us to break down the women’s Royal Rumble (01:30), who on Mission Pro Wrestling we should buy stock in, and more (19:05). Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss the match of the night at the Royal Rumble (24:41), plus who should be Goldberg’s last opponent (41:10) and their Hall of Fame wish lists (45:46).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Emily Mae
Producer: Brian H. Waters

