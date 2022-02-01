Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Reactions Featuring Emily Mae, Plus Hall of Fame Wish List

Entertainment host and producer Emily Mae joins us to break down the women’s Royal Rumble (01:30), who on Mission Pro Wrestling we should buy stock in, and more (19:05). Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss the match of the night at the Royal Rumble (24:41), plus who should be Goldberg’s last opponent (41:10) and their Hall of Fame wish lists (45:46).
Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Emily Mae
Producer: Brian H. Waters
