NBA CrunchTime Debut, Predicting the Remaining All-Stars, and Looking Across the League With Ryen Russilo

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Tyrese Maxey, Steph Curry, and whether or not the Hawks can turn their season around

By Chris Vernon, Kevin O'Connor, and Ryen Russillo
Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers


Verno and KOC discuss the debut of the NBA’s version of NFL RedZone, NBA CrunchTime (02:00). Both share ideas for how to improve the show. As the Ben Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia, Verno points out that Tyrese Maxey is only making Simmons more expandable (08:43). They also discuss Steph Curry’s unbelievable fourth-quarter performance before predicting who will be the remaining players to get All-Star nods (16:47). Next, Ryen Russillo joins the show. They discuss whether the Hawks can turn it around and make some noise in the playoffs (30:44), the issues with the Lakers (36:12), Ryen’s growing love for Anthony Edwards (49:00), and why he’s reconsidering the Jason Tatum–Jaylen Brown duo in Boston (57:01).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Jessie Lopez

