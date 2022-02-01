NBA CrunchTime Debut, Predicting the Remaining All-Stars, and Looking Across the League With Ryen Russilo

Verno and KOC discuss the debut of the NBA’s version of NFL RedZone, NBA CrunchTime (02:00). Both share ideas for how to improve the show. As the Ben Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia, Verno points out that Tyrese Maxey is only making Simmons more expandable (08:43). They also discuss Steph Curry’s unbelievable fourth-quarter performance before predicting who will be the remaining players to get All-Star nods (16:47). Next, Ryen Russillo joins the show. They discuss whether the Hawks can turn it around and make some noise in the playoffs (30:44), the issues with the Lakers (36:12), Ryen’s growing love for Anthony Edwards (49:00), and why he’s reconsidering the Jason Tatum–Jaylen Brown duo in Boston (57:01).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Jessie Lopez
