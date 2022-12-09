 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama Discussion With Ben Golliver. Plus, Interviews With Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton at Art Basel Miami 2022.

Wos and Ben also talk about where they see Wembanyama in the next year

By Wosny Lambre
FRA-ELITE-ROANNE-BOULOGNE-LEVALLOIS-WEMBANYAMA Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images


On this special episode of Weekends With Wos, Wos is joined by writer Ben Golliver from the Washington Post, to discuss the biggest prospect of 2023, Victor Wembanyama, and where they see him in the next year (2:00). Then, Wos shares two interviews with retired NBA legends Alonzo Mourning (28:45) and Gary Payton (38:31) at 2022 Art Basel Miami Beach.

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guests: Ben Golliver, Alonzo Mourning, and Gary Payton
Producer: Jade Whaley

