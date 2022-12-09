The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Karrion Kross on Drew McIntyre, the Bloodline, and Scarlett. Plus: Diperstein Talks Turbulence!

In another Friday episode of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg welcomes friend of the show Diperstein for a lovely conversation about airports and turbulence before a quick mailbag. Then, WWE’s Karrion Kross tells Rosenberg about how he entered the wrestling business at age 27, the story behind meeting his wife Scarlett, his working relationship with Drew McIntyre, and why he thinks the Bloodline’s current run is reminiscent of the NWO’s back in the ‘90s (23:56).
