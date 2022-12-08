Is It Ricky Starks’s Time to Shine?



Today’s Masked Man is loaded with takes from David, Kaz, and others. Here’s what’s on the docket:

-David and Kaz open the show reacting to Ricky Starks and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s major promo on Dynamite (02:00)

-Phil Schneider and producer Brian Waters join David to expand on the Ricky Starks conversation (14:00)

-FTR and the Briscoes upcoming tag team dog collar match (28:00)

-William Regal’s multiple false starts at an AEW exit (32:00)

-Ring of Honor’s Final Battle and NXT Deadline (42:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Phil Schneider and Brian Waters

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS