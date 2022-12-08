 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is It Ricky Starks’s Time to Shine?

‘The Masked Man’ serves up a laundry list of takes from David, Kaz, and a few others

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Phil Schneider
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Today’s Masked Man is loaded with takes from David, Kaz, and others. Here’s what’s on the docket:

-David and Kaz open the show reacting to Ricky Starks and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s major promo on Dynamite (02:00)
-Phil Schneider and producer Brian Waters join David to expand on the Ricky Starks conversation (14:00)
-FTR and the Briscoes upcoming tag team dog collar match (28:00)
-William Regal’s multiple false starts at an AEW exit (32:00)
-Ring of Honor’s Final Battle and NXT Deadline (42:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Phil Schneider and Brian Waters
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

