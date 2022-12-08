 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bomani Jones on Brittney Griner’s Release From Prison, the Current Voice of Professional Athletes, and What the Deion Sanders Move Means for College Recruiting

Plus, the guys discuss what it’s like to play overseas

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by Bomani Jones, the Emmy-winning ESPN journalist and host of HBO’s Game Theory with Bomani Jones, to discuss Brittney Griner’s release from Russian detention, what it’s like to play overseas, and the voice of pro athletes (1:20). Later, they talk about Deion Sanders’s decision to leave Jackson State to coach at Colorado and the state of today’s college recruiting landscape (28:20). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (52:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Bomani Jones
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

