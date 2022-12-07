First Impressions, a Sharpshooting Sleeper, and Why the Bulls Should Blow It Up

KOC and J. Kyle Mann give their first impressions of prospects Cam Whitmore from Villanova and Nick Smith from Arkansas (03:14). In looking at the success of players like Shaedon Sharpe and Darius Garland, the guys debate whether playing is the right decision for elite NBA prospects (23:17). In the debut segment of Meet and Greet, the guys introduce Tucker DeVries from Drake, a potential sleeper to keep an eye on (31:43). After this week’s Wemby update, the guys agree that it’s time for a reset in Chicago (39:55).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
