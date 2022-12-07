Judge Returns to the Yankees and JackO on How the Yankees Can Improve



(00:44) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the news of Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million dollar contract.

(52:36) — JACKO: Friend of the show John “JackO” O’Connell returns to discuss the Judge contract, what it means for the Yankees, and what would make a perfect offseason.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify