Judge Returns to the Yankees and JackO on How the Yankees Can Improve

JJ and JackO discuss the details of Judge’s new contract and what his return means for the Yankees

By John Jastremski
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(00:44) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to react to the news of Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million dollar contract.

(52:36) — JACKO: Friend of the show John “JackO” O’Connell returns to discuss the Judge contract, what it means for the Yankees, and what would make a perfect offseason.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: John “JackO” O’Connell
Producer: Stefan Anderson

