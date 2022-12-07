 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Do You Wanna Be, and Where Do You Wanna End Up?

Plus, Pete Fiutak returns to discuss what Deion Sanders will bring to Colorado, names to keep an eye on in the transfer portal, and the underwhelming Heisman candidates

By Jason Goff
Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show by discussing the lack of major moves made by the White Sox (01:36). Just what were the expectations for this offseason for the Sox? The Cubs started their offseason by signing former MVP Cody Bellinger, as Jason goes to the left coast and brings on Travis Rodgers from 710 ESPN in Los Angeles to get an insight on the newest Cub, as well as a taste of the sports scene in L.A. (11:52). Chicago’s football guy Pete Fiutak returns to the show to discuss what Deion Sanders will bring to Colorado, names to keep an eye on in the transfer portal, the underwhelming Heisman candidates, and expectations for the College Football Playoff (23:28).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Pete Fiutak and Travis Rodgers
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Justin Finally Plays ‘Hitman 3’

Justin and Micah return to take us through their respective journeys of playing ‘Hitman 3’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Play

Ryen Russillo on Joe Burrow, College Football, and Jimmy G’s Injury

Kevin and Ryen also talk about Jimmy G’s injury

By Kevin Clark and Ryen Russillo

But First, Pearl Jam

It’s "Yellow Ledbetter" time, with help from our old friend Steven Hyden

By Rob Harvilla

Furniture

Tyler Parker has strong feelings about the functionality of furniture

By Tyler Parker, Bill Simmons, and 2 more

Rob McElhenney on Merging Soccer, Celebrity, and a TV Empire

Rob also shares what it’s like purchasing a professional soccer team with Ryan Reynolds

By Matthew Belloni

Power Ranking the Best Players No One Is Talking About

Plus, listener emails and a chaotic argument about movie titles

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more