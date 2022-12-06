The Pelicans With Zion Williamson Could Be the Team of the Future

Seerat and Kyle are joined by The Ringer’s own Zach Kram to discuss the Pelicans’ impressive start to the season. They begin by examining Zion Williamson’s devastating athleticism, his history in the league, and how other teams have to adjust to his size and strength. After the break, they dissect the rest of the Pelicans squad, talk about the moves they can make to get to the next level, and speculate on what lies ahead in the future (28:02).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Guest: Zach Kram
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Benjamin Cruz
