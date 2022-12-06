Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!

In another thrilling episode of the world’s no. 1 and no. 2 podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are here to discuss:
• William Regal’s return to WWE and why Dip doesn’t care (5:30)
• Story lines to watch for the rest of 2022 that don’t include The Bloodline (12:20)
• WWE’s plans for Austin Theory (17:10)
• The Bloodline’s most recent appearance on Smackdown and what to make of it (31:14)
And the boys wish duvets were easier to use (24:15). Plus, mailbag (38:40).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
