Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!



In another thrilling episode of the world’s no. 1 and no. 2 podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are here to discuss:

• William Regal’s return to WWE and why Dip doesn’t care (5:30)

• Story lines to watch for the rest of 2022 that don’t include The Bloodline (12:20)

• WWE’s plans for Austin Theory (17:10)

• The Bloodline’s most recent appearance on Smackdown and what to make of it (31:14)

And the boys wish duvets were easier to use (24:15). Plus, mailbag (38:40).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

