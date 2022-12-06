 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!

Also, the guys talk about William Regal’s return to WWE and plans for Austin Theory

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


In another thrilling episode of the world’s no. 1 and no. 2 podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are here to discuss:

• William Regal’s return to WWE and why Dip doesn’t care (5:30)

• Story lines to watch for the rest of 2022 that don’t include The Bloodline (12:20)

• WWE’s plans for Austin Theory (17:10)

• The Bloodline’s most recent appearance on Smackdown and what to make of it (31:14)

And the boys wish duvets were easier to use (24:15). Plus, mailbag (38:40).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

