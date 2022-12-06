Recalibrating the Lakers’ Chances, Kawhi’s Underwhelming Return, and Inside the Hawks-Trae Drama



Verno and KOC discuss Kawhi Leonard’s return in last night’s Clippers win over Hornets (02:28). They debate whether his return was blown a little out of proportion before discussing the impressive Pacers’ win over the Warriors. The guys dive right into the drama in Atlanta surrounding the Hawks’ franchise player, Trae Young, and head coach Nate McMillan (17:02). After starting the season 2-10, the Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games with Anthony Davis playing out of his mind. The guys debate whether AD can continue to play this way while the team’s working LeBron James back into the fold (31:21). With the West wide open, can the Lakers recover from their disastrous start?

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

