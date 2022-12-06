 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Georgia Runoff Election Special With Fredrick Hicks

Hicks examines why the race is so tight, Warnock’s presidential prospects and Georgia’s potential primary state

By Bakari Sellers
Getty Images


Bakari Sellers is joined by consultant and founder of the Hicks Evaluation Group Fredrick Hicks to preview the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker (:34), and why the race is so tight when one candidate “don’t speak too good” (8:09). Plus, Rev. Warnock’s presidential prospects (15:45), and Georgia as a potential primary state (22:52).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Fredrick Hicks
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Bakari Sellers Podcast

The Latest

Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!

Also, the guys talk about William Regal’s return to WWE and plans for Austin Theory

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Recalibrating the Lakers’ Chances, Kawhi’s Underwhelming Return, and Inside the Hawks-Trae Drama

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss the impressive Pacers’ win over the Warriors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Tatum-Brown Thing, AD’s Rejuvenation, Trae’s Troubles, and LIGHT THE BEAM With Ryen Russillo

Ryen joins Bill for an NBA midseason check-in

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Can the 49ers Survive Without Jimmy G? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets.

Plus, the guys look at the Bengals’ opportunity to claim the AFC’s best record

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Phillies and SS Trea Turner Have Agreed to a Massive, $300M Deal

Jack Fritz of SportsRadio 94 WIP and the ‘High Hopes Podcast’ joins Sheil Kapadia to discuss the major move and what implications it may have for the NL next season

By Sheil Kapadia

Warren G Returns, Eddie’s Exit, and England’s Mike Brown

The guys also wrap up some of the Prem and URC action and look forward to a big weekend of European rugby

By The Rugby Pod