Georgia Runoff Election Special With Fredrick Hicks

Bakari Sellers is joined by consultant and founder of the Hicks Evaluation Group Fredrick Hicks to preview the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker (:34), and why the race is so tight when one candidate “don’t speak too good” (8:09). Plus, Rev. Warnock’s presidential prospects (15:45), and Georgia as a potential primary state (22:52).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Fredrick Hicks
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
