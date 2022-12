After reaching the World Series on a magical postseason run in October, the Phillies look to keep that momentum going by agreeing to an 11-year, $300M deal with arguably the best free-agent shortstop in Trea Turner. Jack Fritz of SportsRadio 94 WIP and the High Hopes Podcast joins Sheil Kapadia to discuss the major move and what implications it may have for the NL next season.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guests: Jack Fritz

