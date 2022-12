A massive week in the rugby world with Warren Gatland returning to regulate Wales, and Eddie Jones on the brink of being sacked by the RFU after a very poor November series. We cover both and we’re joined by former England fullback Mike Brown this week to get his thoughts on Warren and Eddie, as well as his times with the Baa-Baas and Scott Robertson. We wrap up some of the Prem and URC action and look forward to a big weekend of European rugby.

