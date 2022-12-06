 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chapter 6: The Fallout

In the finale of ‘This Blew Up,’ an explosive letter sent to Clubhouse Media Group’s board of directors leads to an internal investigation

By Alyssa Bereznak
Ringer illustration


An explosive letter sent to Clubhouse Media Group’s board of directors leads to an internal investigation. Leadership clashes as the company moves toward more explicit content. As the series concludes, influencers and staff reflect on their time in the company’s content houses.

Host: Alyssa Bereznak
Producers: Kaya McMullen, Amanda Dobbins, Conor Nevins, and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
Original Music: Devon Renaldo

