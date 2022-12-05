 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Herschel Walker Run to the U.S. Senate? Plus, Epic Twitter Threads and the Power of the List.

Bryan and David discuss the runoff election in Georgia

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Herschel Walker Campaigns In Georgia Ahead Of Runoff Senate Election Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images


Bryan and David weigh in on the media’s perspective of the runoff election in Georgia between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock (4:58). Then, they discuss Matt Taibbi’s Twitter thread, and the argument behind free speech on the platform (27:18). Later, they touch on the Sight and Sound list of the Greatest Movies of All Time and dive into the appeal of the “list” (42:39). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

