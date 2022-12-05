 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Personal Apologies to Anthony Davis, Trouble in Atlanta With Sam Amick

Logan and Raja discuss Anthony Davis’s historic stretch over the past 10 games before Sam Amick joins the show to talk about his story on Trae Young’s decision to not play Friday after a disagreement with his head coach, Nate McMillan

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja discuss Anthony Davis’s historic stretch over the past 10 games and what it means for the Lakers’ title hopes (2:00). Later, Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, joins the show to talk about his story on Trae Young’s decision to not play Friday after a disagreement with his head coach, Nate McMillan (30:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Sam Amick
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

