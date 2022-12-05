William Regal Returning to WWE. Plus, Will Cody Rhodes’s Return Steal Sami Zayn’s Momentum?

Dave and Kaz are joined by Ringer contributor Cameron Hawkins and they discuss the following:
William Regal returning to WWE after his AEW departure (5:10)
Cody Rhodes potentially stealing Sami Zayn’s momentum (17:35)
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (27:00)
Ricochet winning the Smackdown World Cup (32:57)
Reactions to Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood (40:50)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Cameron Hawkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters
