William Regal Returning to WWE. Plus, Will Cody Rhodes’s Return Steal Sami Zayn’s Momentum?

Plus, Dave, Kaz, and Cameron discuss Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler and Ricochet winning the Smackdown World Cup

Dave and Kaz are joined by Ringer contributor Cameron Hawkins and they discuss the following:

William Regal returning to WWE after his AEW departure (5:10)
Cody Rhodes potentially stealing Sami Zayn’s momentum (17:35)
Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (27:00)
Ricochet winning the Smackdown World Cup (32:57)
Reactions to Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood (40:50)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Cameron Hawkins
Producer: Brian H. Waters

