England are through to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals against France! Will we play the same starting lineup? Will Rashford start?

We sat down with the legends that are Tubes and Goldbridge to break down the banger of a game yesterday vs. Senegal! We also got the crystal ball out to predict the result for the France fixture on Saturday

The Quick Fire Quiz returns too in this episode! Who will come out on top this time?

Subscribe: Spotify