The Stadios 2022



It’s the final episode of the year and that means it’s the fourth edition of the annual awards that nobody asked for! Musa and Ryan are back with the 2022 Stadios in which they dish out gongs for the existential moment of the year (06:38), the Big Mood (12:18), the Prop Joe award for the biggest finessed glow-up (15:50) and the Ballon d’Rip (22:39). There are also awards for the goal of the year (26:08), the angry goal of the year (37:07), the team (41:39), coach (47:08), and player of the year (54:19), before the main award: the 2022 catfish of the year (64:57).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

