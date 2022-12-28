Who Is … Who Will Be …



Justin, Rob, and Wos answer five “who is” questions, starting with who is the best team (4:53). Then they predict who will be the best team. They do this for four other prompts including MVP (20:35), a disgruntled superstar (33:10), a team in serious trouble (48:29), and who’s taken the leap (1:01:17). They wrap up by opening up the suggestion box (1:07:28).

We want to hear from you! Email us at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

