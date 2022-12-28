 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Is … Who Will Be …

Justin, Rob, and Wos also open up the suggestion box

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos answer five “who is” questions, starting with who is the best team (4:53). Then they predict who will be the best team. They do this for four other prompts including MVP (20:35), a disgruntled superstar (33:10), a team in serious trouble (48:29), and who’s taken the leap (1:01:17). They wrap up by opening up the suggestion box (1:07:28).

We want to hear from you! Email us at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

One Perfect Story: Stephen Rodrick on Writing About Lindsay Lohan

Bryan chats with the journalist about his legendary ‘New York Times’ story from 2013

By Bryan Curtis

The Best Books, Games, and TV Shows of 2022

Justin and Micah recap their favorite books, music, games and TV shows in 2022

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

College Football Playoffs, the Transfer Portal Debate, and Nick Saban’s NFL Career With Paul Finebaum

Kevin and Paul also talk about what the rise of transfers means for the top college programs going forward

By Kevin Clark

Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

Plus, the guys add their next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more

The Best Pro Wrestling Matches of 2022

Yes, all three FTR-Briscoes bouts made the list. No, they are not no. 1, 2, and 3.

By Phil Schneider

‘The Circle’ Season 5, Episodes 1-4 | It Was All a Stream

Jomi and Zack go through the contestants’ strategies, make predictions about who will break whose heart, and discuss this season’s twists

By Jomi Adeniran