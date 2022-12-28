Cena vs. Owens Preview, Looking Forward to ‘Royal Rumble,’ and the Best-Dressed Person in WWE

In a special holiday edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss:
—Exciting news! The Cheap Heat merch website actually works now (2:56)
—Drew McIntyre’s injury (9:30)
—Next month’s Royal Rumble and the new Pitch Black matchup (24:37)
—The most luxurious wardrobe in all of WWE (28:42)
Plus, a rousing edition of Mailbag where Rosenberg compares his spending habits with Dip’s (40:00).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
