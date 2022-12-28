Cena vs. Owens Preview, Looking Forward to ‘Royal Rumble,’ and the Best-Dressed Person in WWE



In a special holiday edition of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss:

—Exciting news! The Cheap Heat merch website actually works now (2:56)

—Drew McIntyre’s injury (9:30)

—Next month’s Royal Rumble and the new Pitch Black matchup (24:37)

—The most luxurious wardrobe in all of WWE (28:42)

Plus, a rousing edition of Mailbag where Rosenberg compares his spending habits with Dip’s (40:00).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS