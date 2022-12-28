 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One Perfect Story: Stephen Rodrick on Writing About Lindsay Lohan

Bryan chats with the journalist about his legendary ‘New York Times’ story from 2013

Bryan Curtis
Bryan is joined by journalist Stephen Rodrick on the 10th anniversary of his New York Times story “Here Is What Happens When You Cast Lindsay Lohan in Your Movie.” They dive into Rodrick’s career writing celebrity profiles and working with creatives, discuss the rare full access he had on the set of the film The Canyons, touch on the writing process alongside director and screenwriter Paul Schrader and actress Lindsay Lohan, and more.

Stephen Rodrick
Guest: Stephen Rodrick
Erika Cervantes

