 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football Things to Be Grateful for in 2022

Musa and Ryan read out over 50 submissions from listeners, containing things in football that they were grateful for in 2022

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Victory Parade Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images


In the penultimate episode of this year, Musa and Ryan read out over 50 submissions from listeners, containing things in football that they were grateful for in 2022. There are clubs, players, experiences, major tournament moments, as well as things far closer to home, personal and touching. Thank you to everyone who sent them in and sorry we couldn’t get through them all.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida Battle in AJW-Inspired Main Event

Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes and Axiom throw each other around the ring and Místico subs in for CMLL’s Gran Alternativa

By Phil Schneider

NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets

The East Coast Bias Boys also give out their best bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Craig Horlbeck

Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Craig Horlbeck revisit the 2018 action thriller starring Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Henry Cavill

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

‘His Dark Materials’ Wasn’t Perfect, but It Nailed Its Bittersweet Finale

The HBO series had mixed results over its three-season run, but the show’s conclusion is deeply satisfying for book readers and TV viewers alike

By Miles Surrey

Week 17 NFL Power Rankings: Bills and Chiefs Maintain AFC Supremacy

Our post-Christmas power rankings reveal separation between the top-tier teams and the rest of the field. But look out for the climbing Packers and Jaguars as they move solidly into contention.

By Austin Gayle

Holiday Book Recommendations With Maiysha Kai

Van and Rachel welcome the lifestyle editor of The Grio and host of the ‘Writing Black’ podcast to discuss her list of must-read books

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay