Football Things to Be Grateful for in 2022



In the penultimate episode of this year, Musa and Ryan read out over 50 submissions from listeners, containing things in football that they were grateful for in 2022. There are clubs, players, experiences, major tournament moments, as well as things far closer to home, personal and touching. Thank you to everyone who sent them in and sorry we couldn’t get through them all.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

