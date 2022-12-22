 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 1992 Music Draft

Rob Harvilla and Chris Ryan join Yasi to decide what the best albums, rap songs, rock songs, pop songs, wild cards, and music videos of 1992 were

By Yasi Salek, Rob Harvilla, and Chris Ryan
Kris Kross Promotional Visit In Chicago Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images


To wrap up the year and our first season at The Ringer, we thought it would be fun to do our own cute little draft. So here it is, the 1992 Music Draft, in which Rob Harvilla and Chris Ryan join Yasi to decide what the best albums, rap songs, rock songs, pop songs, wild cards, and music videos of 1992 were. The choices herein may shock even the most passionate of heads.

You can follow Rob Harvilla on Twitter @harvilla and Chris Ryan on Twitter @ChrisRyan77.

Thanks for listening this year, we’ll see you all back here in 2023 for more episodes of Bandsplain!

