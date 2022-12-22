

To wrap up the year and our first season at The Ringer, we thought it would be fun to do our own cute little draft. So here it is, the 1992 Music Draft, in which Rob Harvilla and Chris Ryan join Yasi to decide what the best albums, rap songs, rock songs, pop songs, wild cards, and music videos of 1992 were. The choices herein may shock even the most passionate of heads.

Thanks for listening this year, we’ll see you all back here in 2023 for more episodes of Bandsplain!

