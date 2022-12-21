 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Thompson Twins Trending Up? An Amen and Ausar Thompson Breakdown.

Plus, the latest Victor Wembanyama update

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the draft stock and potential of the Overtime Elite’s Amen and Ausar Thompson—a.k.a. the Thompson twins (01:29). They discuss the unconventional path the twins are taking en route to the NBA, how playing in OTE is affecting their development, whether the lack of a reliable jumper will hurt their draft stock, and the debate over where Amen should be ranked in this class. Also, this week’s Wemby update (38:00).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

