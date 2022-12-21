The Knicks Are Back? Plus, NBA Festivus.



Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak and how sustainable their recent success is (2:09). Then it’s the first ever NBA Festivus, during which each of them talk about a couple NBA grievances they have (20:00). Finally, they open up the suggestion box and discuss a listener’s question (57:45).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

