The Knicks Are Back? Plus, NBA Festivus.

The guys also open the suggestion box and discuss a listener’s question

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak and how sustainable their recent success is (2:09). Then it’s the first ever NBA Festivus, during which each of them talk about a couple NBA grievances they have (20:00). Finally, they open up the suggestion box and discuss a listener’s question (57:45).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

