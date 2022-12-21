 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Sign Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge Named Yankees Captain

Plus, Sean Fennessey on the Mets’ Offseason

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Getty Images


(1:08) — METS: Steve Cohen strikes again! The Mets signed All-Star Carlos Correa to 12-year, $315 million contract and now have a stacked roster heading into the 2023 season.
(8:16) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the joy of the Mets’ offseason, Cohen and Correa, the Jets’ playoff chances, and the Knicks’ hot streak.
(27:37) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Correa news, and Aaron Judge being the named the newest Yankees captain.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

