Mets Sign Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge Named Yankees Captain



(1:08) — METS: Steve Cohen strikes again! The Mets signed All-Star Carlos Correa to 12-year, $315 million contract and now have a stacked roster heading into the 2023 season.

(8:16) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the joy of the Mets’ offseason, Cohen and Correa, the Jets’ playoff chances, and the Knicks’ hot streak.

(27:37) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Correa news, and Aaron Judge being the named the newest Yankees captain.

