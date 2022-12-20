Bol Bol, Zion Williamson, and the NBA Unicorn Fantasy

Seerat and Kyle start the pod by discussing some of their recent personal holiday adventures before taking a deep dive into the mythology, history, and definition of the NBA “unicorn.” Next, they take a close look at Bol Bol and talk about the unrealistic and tangible expectations that the media and fans have attached to his career (17:47). Finally, they discuss Zion Williamson’s unique physical dimensions and the way he uses them against opposing teams (34:15).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
