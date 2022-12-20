 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bol Bol, Zion Williamson, and the NBA Unicorn Fantasy

Seerat and Kyle also share some of their favorite personal holiday adventures

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle start the pod by discussing some of their recent personal holiday adventures before taking a deep dive into the mythology, history, and definition of the NBA “unicorn.” Next, they take a close look at Bol Bol and talk about the unrealistic and tangible expectations that the media and fans have attached to his career (17:47). Finally, they discuss Zion Williamson’s unique physical dimensions and the way he uses them against opposing teams (34:15).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

