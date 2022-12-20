 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Are the Sixers’ Biggest Rivals?

Plus, reacting to Philly’s five-game win streak and previewing their Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


The Sixers are riding a five-game win streak following an OT win against the Raptors thanks to Tobias Harris’s sharpshooting. For the last Sixers pod of 2022, Chris and Raheem discuss the five-game win streak that the team is on and preview their Christmas Day matchup at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. What’s the biggest wish Sixers fans have heading into the new year? Plus, who’s the Sixers’ biggest rival right now? Could it be the Celtics, who’ve had their number for a few years now, or could it be the Nets, with all the drama that went down surrounding the Ben Simmons–James Harden trade?

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan

Who’s the Sixers’ biggest rival? Let us know at 215-315-7982.

