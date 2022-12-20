 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Time for a Raptors Reset? Plus, the Good Vibes Magic and Other Rising Teams.

KOC and Verno also recap the Thunder-Blazers game

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin with looking at the Thunder-Blazers game from Monday night (02:30). They congratulate Damian Lillard for becoming the all-time scoring leader for the Blazers before discussing the great season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having for the Thunder and diving into the Hawks’ struggles. With the Raptors on a six-game losing streak, the guys debate whether it’s time to blow it up in Toronto (21:52). What could the Raptors get for Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby? The guys also discuss the Bucks’ defense against the Pelicans, why Anthony Edwards needs to be the guy when KAT and Rudy Gobert return, Anthony Davis’s injury, as well as both New York teams, who are looking way better after shaky starts to the season (41:39).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Will the Fight Fix Things Now?

Jason reacts to rumors of dissension in the Bulls locker room and ponders what the team’s rest-of-season record might look like

By Jason Goff

Tom Brady’s Future, Bill Belichick’s Next Decision, and Fixing the Colts With Peter King

Kevin and Peter discuss whether the Tampa Bay quarterback will play again and what his broadcast career will look like

By Kevin Clark

Bol Bol, Zion Williamson, and the NBA Unicorn Fantasy

Seerat and Kyle also share some of their favorite personal holiday adventures

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 5

Chelsea and Zack discuss Nicole’s boat day and Lisa’s dramatic breakdown

By Chelsea Stark

Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still on Top, Jets and Titans Fall

Plus, why Mac Jones should stop screaming

By Austin Gayle and Jason Goff

Who Are the Sixers’ Biggest Rivals?

Plus, reacting to Philly’s five-game win streak and previewing their Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer