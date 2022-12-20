Time for a Raptors Reset? Plus, the Good Vibes Magic and Other Rising Teams.



Verno and KOC begin with looking at the Thunder-Blazers game from Monday night (02:30). They congratulate Damian Lillard for becoming the all-time scoring leader for the Blazers before discussing the great season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having for the Thunder and diving into the Hawks’ struggles. With the Raptors on a six-game losing streak, the guys debate whether it’s time to blow it up in Toronto (21:52). What could the Raptors get for Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby? The guys also discuss the Bucks’ defense against the Pelicans, why Anthony Edwards needs to be the guy when KAT and Rudy Gobert return, Anthony Davis’s injury, as well as both New York teams, who are looking way better after shaky starts to the season (41:39).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

