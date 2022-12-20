 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Cena Comes Back, Weird Teddy Hart Stories, and We Have New Merch!!!

Plus, the guys talk about Seth Rollins’s performance in 2022 that no one seems to care about

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Sam Roberts of the huge Notsam Wrestling podcast joins his friends Rosenberg and SGG for a conversation about:

—New Cheap Heat shirts on the website Rosenberg hastily created last night (2:20)

—The Teddy Hart documentary and stories of the guys’ weird encounters with Hart (and his flying cats?) through the years (9:45)

—John Cena’s return to SmackDown and what this means for WWE’s plans for him (25:15)

—Seth Rollins’s performance in 2022 that no one seems to care about (34:36)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

