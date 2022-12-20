John Cena Comes Back, Weird Teddy Hart Stories, and We Have New Merch!!!



Sam Roberts of the huge Notsam Wrestling podcast joins his friends Rosenberg and SGG for a conversation about:

—New Cheap Heat shirts on the website Rosenberg hastily created last night (2:20)

—The Teddy Hart documentary and stories of the guys’ weird encounters with Hart (and his flying cats?) through the years (9:45)

—John Cena’s return to SmackDown and what this means for WWE’s plans for him (25:15)

—Seth Rollins’s performance in 2022 that no one seems to care about (34:36)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde

Producer: Troy Farkas

