Secret Bad Santa, England Break the Bank for Borthwick, and Champions Cup Controversy

The guys wrap up the Champions Cup action, including the controversy in Ulster, Leinster trashing Gloucester shags, and Ospreys with the upset of the weekend in France

By The Rugby Pod
Ulster Rugby v Stade Rochelais: Pool B - Heineken Champions Cup Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images


We’re in the studio for our Christmas party and the lads have gone all out with their thoughtful secret Santa gifts. Jim tells of the hardship of being in Tier 2 media and a run-in with an irate taxi driver ahead of the Lyon v Saracens game. We wrap up all the rest of the Champions Cup action, including the controversy in Ulster, Leinster trashing Gloucester shags, and Ospreys with the upset of the weekend in France. We also react to the news that Borthwick will be England coach and what it means for England fans as well as Leicester Tigers. Merry Christmas everyone!

