In the first Friday episode of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg talks to WWE superstar Sami Zayn about The Bloodline’s recent tear, his relationships with the members of the faction, and what it’s been like working closely with Roman Reigns (16:17).

Plus, Brian Maxwell Mann joins Peter to discuss the state of WWE.

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

