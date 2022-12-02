 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KOC’s Killian Hayes-gasm. Plus: Dallas Struggles, Star Performers, and the Royal Celtics.

The guys also discuss the vast improvement of Devin Booker and Anthony Davis’s revival into a dominant player

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno gives KOC the floor to start the show because Killian Hayes had himself a breakout game last night against the Mavs (02:24). After giving Hayes his flowers, the guys discuss the Mavs’ struggles and debate what moves, if any, they can make to give Luka Doncic some help. In looking at the Celtics, they agree that Jayson Tatum is special this year and give credit to the team for not allowing the offseason drama to carry onto the court (13:52). The guys also discuss the vast improvement of Devin Booker, as well as Anthony Davis’s revival into a dominant player (28:04). While discussing the next possible moves for the Lakers, the guys debate if it’s time for the Bulls to blow it up (42:35). Lastly, they discuss the prime position the Pelicans are in and debate if KAT is really the issue with the T-Wolves (46:19).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

