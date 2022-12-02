Filed under: The Hottest Take The Ringer Podcast Network Silent Letters Tyler Parker wants to strike out silent letters By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Tyler Parker Dec 2, 2022, 8:58am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Silent Letters Flipboard Email Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Tyler Parker wants to strike out silent letters. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Tyler ParkerAssociate Producer: Isaiah Blakely Subscribe: Spotify Next Up In The Hottest Take Cannibalism Prequels Sales Associates Jail Tacos “Insane” Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest ‘South Side’ With Diallo Riddle and Kanye Loves Hitler Van and Rachel also discuss LeBron James’s comments about the non-coverage of the Jerry Jones controversy By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff? Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview five of this weekend’s most intriguing NFL matchups and predict the four teams in the CFB Playoff By Kevin Clark The Lakers Can’t Waste the Return of Prime AD Anthony Davis isn’t just dominating again, he’s playing better than ever. But can he lift the Lakers out of the cellar? By Michael Pina James White on a Rough Night for the Pats, Plus Andrew Raycroft on the Record-Setting B’s Brian and three-time Super Bowl champ James White discuss the Pats’ dysfunctional offense, potential friction between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty’s Patriots career, and more By Brian Barrett Why the Bad Guys—in China, Russia, Iran, and the U.S.—Are Having a Terrible Winter A year ago, the rise of authoritarianism across the world was ascendant. But at this very moment, the opposite narrative seems like it might just be the most important story in the world. By Derek Thompson Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles Danny, Ben, and Steven run through the most anticipated games of the weekend By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more