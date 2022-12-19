 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elon Musk Versus Critics and Watching an Awesome World Cup Final

Plus, discussing a new documentary about Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images


Bryan and David start off the pod by discussing a documentary revolving around the relationship of writer Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb called Turn Every Page (00:58). Then, they address all the drama with Elon Musk and Twitter and examine how the press should cover this story (13:25). Later, they give their match report from the World Cup final (36:13) and discuss how The New York Times figures out which books are bestsellers (46:58). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline (56:05).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

