The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires

John Cena returns and will team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (4:35). Then, special guest Nick Bond joins Dave, Kaz, and Brian to pull out the grade books and evaluate Triple H’s rehires, which include:
Emma (21:49)
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae (24:16)
Dexter Lumis (28:06)
Braun Strowman (30:02)
Karrion Kross and Scarlett (36:09)
The Good Brothers and Mia Yim (40:06)
Sarah Logan (43:14)
Hit Row (44:30)
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (50:42)
Bray Wyatt (56:14)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Nick Bond
Producer: Brian H. Waters
