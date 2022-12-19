 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires

Plus, talking John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
John Cena returns and will team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (4:35). Then, special guest Nick Bond joins Dave, Kaz, and Brian to pull out the grade books and evaluate Triple H’s rehires, which include:

Emma (21:49)
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae (24:16)
Dexter Lumis (28:06)
Braun Strowman (30:02)
Karrion Kross and Scarlett (36:09)
The Good Brothers and Mia Yim (40:06)
Sarah Logan (43:14)
Hit Row (44:30)
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (50:42)
Bray Wyatt (56:14)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Nick Bond
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

