The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires



John Cena returns and will team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (4:35). Then, special guest Nick Bond joins Dave, Kaz, and Brian to pull out the grade books and evaluate Triple H’s rehires, which include:

Emma (21:49)

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae (24:16)

Dexter Lumis (28:06)

Braun Strowman (30:02)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett (36:09)

The Good Brothers and Mia Yim (40:06)

Sarah Logan (43:14)

Hit Row (44:30)

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (50:42)

Bray Wyatt (56:14)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Nick Bond

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS