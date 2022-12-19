Introducing the Inaugural Realys Awards With Jomi Adeniran

Logan and Raja are joined by Jomi Adeniran to kick off the inaugural Realys Awards and give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA (1:00).
– The “THT” Newcomer of the Year (2:00)
– Coach of the Year (10:30)
– Moment of the Year (15:00)
– The “Raja Bell” Memorial Award for Defense (21:30)
– The “Jomi Jom” Memorial Pack (24:30)
– Who Won the Year (39:20)
– Real One of the Year (47:45)
If you want to submit your fan mail with a chance to be heard on Thursday’s show, leave a voicemail at (415) 489-0650 or email us at realonesmailbag@gmail.com
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS