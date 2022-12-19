Introducing the Inaugural Realys Awards With Jomi Adeniran



Logan and Raja are joined by Jomi Adeniran to kick off the inaugural Realys Awards and give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA (1:00).

– The “THT” Newcomer of the Year (2:00)

– Coach of the Year (10:30)

– Moment of the Year (15:00)

– The “Raja Bell” Memorial Award for Defense (21:30)

– The “Jomi Jom” Memorial Pack (24:30)

– Who Won the Year (39:20)

– Real One of the Year (47:45)

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

