 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Introducing the Inaugural Realys Awards With Jomi Adeniran

Logan, Raja, and Jomi Adeniran give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jomi Adeniran
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by Jomi Adeniran to kick off the inaugural Realys Awards and give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA (1:00).

– The “THT” Newcomer of the Year (2:00)

– Coach of the Year (10:30)

– Moment of the Year (15:00)

– The “Raja Bell” Memorial Award for Defense (21:30)

– The “Jomi Jom” Memorial Pack (24:30)

– Who Won the Year (39:20)

– Real One of the Year (47:45)

If you want to submit your fan mail with a chance to be heard on Thursday’s show, leave a voicemail at ‪(415) 489-0650‬ or email us at realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Our Most Anticipated Shows of 2023. Plus, Is the Sheridan-Verse Slipping?

Chris and Andy discuss ‘1923’ and ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ before sharing what shows they’re most excited for next year

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Elon Musk Versus Critics and Watching an Awesome World Cup Final

Plus, discussing a new documentary about Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires

Plus, talking John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions

Charles and Mallory share their thoughts on the latest adventure in Pandora

By Charles Holmes and Mallory Rubin

Week 15 NFL Recap, Jokic Pricing, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss why the Nuggets star’s cards are being undervalued

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

2022 Debacles Part 1: Movie Bombs, Executive Misfires, and Secret Disasters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw for Part 1 of a two-part conversation covering the biggest debacles of the year in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni