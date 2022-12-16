‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and the James Cameron Rankings

Big Jim! We’re goin’ back to Pandora, baby! James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is here, 13 years after the original dominated the movie world. Sean and Amanda discuss the film in depth—from the extraordinary technological achievements, to its familiar-seeming story (1:00). Then, Chris Ryan joins to put Cameron’s filmography in context by ranking all of the director’s films, many of which are among the most successful and significant of the past four decades (44:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Bobby Wagner
