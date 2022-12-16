 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Debating the NBA Rankings List, the Grizzlies Dominate, and What’s the Plan Without Steph?

Plus, The Ringer’s NBA Rankings were released this week and the guys debate some of the players ranked and the issues they have with Tyler Parker’s League Pass rankings 

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies


KOC congratulates Verno for his Grizzlies completely dominating the Bucks, 142-101, and taking over the 1 seed in the West (00:59 ). One of the reasons for the Grizz’s blowout victory was Steven Adams’s excellent defense against Giannis. After the Jazz defeated the Pelicans in overtime, the guys discuss the lack of 3-point shooting from the Pels, Walker Kessler’s impact, and how Mike Conley’s playmaking ability is keeping the Jazz competitive (14:29). The guys then debate how the Warriors will handle being without Steph Curry for the next few weeks (25:14). Are the Warriors now a play-in team? The Ringer’s NBA Rankings were released earlier this week and the guys debate some of the players ranked and the issues they have with Tyler Parker’s League Pass rankings (35:50).

Check out The NBA, Ranked, a list in which The Ringer ranks everything that matters in the NBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

