Debating the NBA Rankings List, the Grizzlies Dominate, and What’s the Plan Without Steph?



KOC congratulates Verno for his Grizzlies completely dominating the Bucks, 142-101, and taking over the 1 seed in the West (00:59 ). One of the reasons for the Grizz’s blowout victory was Steven Adams’s excellent defense against Giannis. After the Jazz defeated the Pelicans in overtime, the guys discuss the lack of 3-point shooting from the Pels, Walker Kessler’s impact, and how Mike Conley’s playmaking ability is keeping the Jazz competitive (14:29). The guys then debate how the Warriors will handle being without Steph Curry for the next few weeks (25:14). Are the Warriors now a play-in team? The Ringer’s NBA Rankings were released earlier this week and the guys debate some of the players ranked and the issues they have with Tyler Parker’s League Pass rankings (35:50).

