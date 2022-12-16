The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Mandy Rose’s Run Ends, MJF’s Trajectory, and the Robots Are Taking Over!

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg are all over the place on today’s episode, bringing you unparalleled insight into the following:
- How much valuable time we waste resetting our passwords (9:20)
- Mandy Rose’s surprising release from WWE, the lack of an official statement and what that means, and Roxanne Perez’s potential (15:11)
- MJF’s win over Ricky Starks and the guys’ ideas for how AEW can use Bryan Danielson and MJF to build up each other (26:37)
And how much is too much to pay for a concert ticket? Oh, and SGG gives you his spicy take on Janet Jackson (39:36).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
