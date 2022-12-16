 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Mandy Rose’s Run Ends, MJF’s Trajectory, and the Robots Are Taking Over!

Plus, how much is too much to pay for a concert ticket?

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg are all over the place on today’s episode, bringing you unparalleled insight into the following:

  • How much valuable time we waste resetting our passwords (9:20)
  • Mandy Rose’s surprising release from WWE, the lack of an official statement and what that means, and Roxanne Perez’s potential (15:11)
  • MJF’s win over Ricky Starks and the guys’ ideas for how AEW can use Bryan Danielson and MJF to build up each other (26:37)

And how much is too much to pay for a concert ticket? Oh, and SGG gives you his spicy take on Janet Jackson (39:36).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

