 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Five Big Questions as Trade Season Begins

Justin, Wos, and Rob discuss which teams should be buyers and sellers heading into the holiday season

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos answer five questions as the unofficial start to the NBA trade season nears. They discuss teams in the East, such as the Knicks and Raptors, and whether they should be looking to buy or sell their pieces (2:42). Then, they look out West to talk about the state of the Trail Blazers (22:02) and Lakers (31:25). After, they talk about players in the trade market that would make the biggest impact for a new team (36:10), and whether teams should be wary of trading for a star (45:17). Finally, they end the show by opening up the suggestion box (61:46).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

The Jets Should Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Danny and Nora talk what’s next at QB for the Packers and Jets

By Nora Princiotti and Danny Heifetz

NBA Youngsters Rising and Falling, a Rising Unknown Freshman, and Games To Watch

Plus, the latest Wemby update and picking which games to watch this week

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Joel Embiid Says Some Sixers Fans Want Him Traded

Plus, James Harden is starting to look like himself again

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Sean Payton on His Career and Future, Celtics-Lakers Overtime, and NCAA Nostalgia With Dave Dameshek

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Vanilla Ice’s Great White Hype

Making sense of rap’s biggest punching bag with help from Tom Breihan

By Rob Harvilla

Is the Dolphins Offense Broken? Plus, Lions-Jets Preview and Sunday Leans

Plus, Austin and Warren discuss how the Panthers have turned their season around and preview why the Bengals’ matchup against the Bucs is crucial

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp