Five Big Questions as Trade Season Begins



Justin, Rob, and Wos answer five questions as the unofficial start to the NBA trade season nears. They discuss teams in the East, such as the Knicks and Raptors, and whether they should be looking to buy or sell their pieces (2:42). Then, they look out West to talk about the state of the Trail Blazers (22:02) and Lakers (31:25). After, they talk about players in the trade market that would make the biggest impact for a new team (36:10), and whether teams should be wary of trading for a star (45:17). Finally, they end the show by opening up the suggestion box (61:46).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

