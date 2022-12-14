NBA Youngsters Rising and Falling, a Rising Unknown Freshman, and Games To Watch



With the release of The Ringer’s Top 100 NBA Player Rankings, KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss six of the younger players on the list and debate whether they will rise, fall, or stay the same as the season goes on (01:18). Some of the players they look at are Tyrese Haliburton ranked at 21, Desmond Bane ranked at 31, and Bennedict Mathurin at 90. In this week’s Meet and Greet, the guys introduce UCF freshman forward Taylor Hendricks (29:44). KOC previews his interview with Alabama’s top prospect, Brandon Miller, before sharing his experience attending the Houston-Alabama game over the weekend (37:34). The guys also give the latest Wemby update before Kyle shares what games to watch this week (47:04).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

