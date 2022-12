Joel Embiid is having yet another MVP-caliber season, and the Sixers are on a three-game winning streak; however, Embiid believes some fans want him traded. Is this another case of Troel Embiid coming out, or is there some validity to his words? Plus, James Harden has been back for a couple of games and is starting to look like himself again. What level does Harden have to perform at in order for the Sixers to be a top-level team?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

