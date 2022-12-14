 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tatum Makes a Statement as the C’s Escape L.A. With a Win. Plus, Pete Abraham on the Sox’s Offseason.

Plus, Brian takes a call and breaks down the Bruins’ shootout win over the Islanders

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ wild win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, Jayson Tatum’s clutch performance, and overall thoughts on the Celtics’ road trip before he gives his current rankings of the Boston GMs (0:15). Then, he chats with Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe about the Red Sox’s offseason, why they let Xander Bogaerts walk, the front office’s reputation around the league, and more (26:45). Finally, Brian takes a call and breaks down the Bruins’ shootout win over the Islanders (57:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Pete Abraham
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Lottery

Sean Fennessey wants to change how we roll out TV and movie content

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Who Asked for These New Trophies?

Also, Jason examines Drake’s new chain, Previous Engagements

By Jason Goff

‘Kindred’ Ushers in the Octavia Butler Renaissance

The new FX series, the first of several planned adaptations of the author’s work, aims to introduce her ideas to a new generation of fans—and prove their enduring relevance

By Alison Herman
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Play

Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks

Sherman also talks about the struggles of Russell Wilson

By Kevin Clark

Recapping World Cup ’22, ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘SOS’

Justin and Micah discuss the weekend’s World Cup matches, the finale of ‘The White Lotus,’ and dive into SZA’s latest release, ‘SOS’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Power Ranking Controversial NFL Rule Changes We Need Right Now

The guys also finish the show by answering listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more