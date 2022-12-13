Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, and the Efficiency of Movement in the NBA



Kyle and Seerat start the pod by talking about basketball purism, using Tyrese Haliburton as their conversational focal point. They examine Tyrese’s sharp basketball IQ and talk about how his organizational skills have elevated the Pacers’ performances this season. This leads to a discussion about the meaning of the dribble in basketball and different ways players use the action to set up their offenses (29:34). They end the pod by taking a look at Tyler Herro and dissecting how his positive developments there are strengthening the Miami Heat’s formidable system (35:53).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

