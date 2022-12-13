 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, and the Efficiency of Movement in the NBA

Kyle and Seerat discuss the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat guards

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Washington Wizards v Indiana Pacers Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat start the pod by talking about basketball purism, using Tyrese Haliburton as their conversational focal point. They examine Tyrese’s sharp basketball IQ and talk about how his organizational skills have elevated the Pacers’ performances this season. This leads to a discussion about the meaning of the dribble in basketball and different ways players use the action to set up their offenses (29:34). They end the pod by taking a look at Tyler Herro and dissecting how his positive developments there are strengthening the Miami Heat’s formidable system (35:53).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

