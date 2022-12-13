What’s Next for England, and Exeter’s Olly Woodburn



After one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent memory, we chat about the fallout from Eddie’s sacking and what’s next for England and the RFU. We’re also joined by Exeter’s Ollie Woodburn this week after their big win in Castres. We get some insight into what’s made Exeter so successful in recent years as well as some changes rugby needs to make to remain relevant. The lads also give some hints ahead of their Secret Santa and next week’s Rugby Pod Christmas party. No dildos or Turkeys will be harmed next week.

