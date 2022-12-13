 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s Next for England, and Exeter’s Olly Woodburn

The guys chat about the fallout from Eddie’s sacking and what’s next for England and the RFU

By The Rugby Pod
England v South Africa - 2022 Autumn International Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images


After one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent memory, we chat about the fallout from Eddie’s sacking and what’s next for England and the RFU. We’re also joined by Exeter’s Ollie Woodburn this week after their big win in Castres. We get some insight into what’s made Exeter so successful in recent years as well as some changes rugby needs to make to remain relevant. The lads also give some hints ahead of their Secret Santa and next week’s Rugby Pod Christmas party. No dildos or Turkeys will be harmed next week.

